Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.97

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 5382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

