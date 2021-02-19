KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00753666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.45 or 0.04528782 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

