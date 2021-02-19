Kusama Hits 24-Hour Volume of $294.07 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $294.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $238.03 or 0.00423266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

