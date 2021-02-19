Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Reaches $444.38 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $444.38 million and $94.91 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,271,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,764,147 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

