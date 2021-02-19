Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $440,844.50 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83.

KYMR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 308,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

