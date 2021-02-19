Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $440,844.50 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83.
KYMR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 308,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
