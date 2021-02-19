L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.82

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $17.71. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 45,323 shares changing hands.

FSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

