Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.96

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 139419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $4,354,737. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

