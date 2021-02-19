Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.