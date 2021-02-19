Lambda Price Hits $0.0378 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00740917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.01 or 0.04531472 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

