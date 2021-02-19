Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon Sells 10,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.60, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,958 shares in the company, valued at $36,248,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEARCA:FRLG traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.19. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $263.81.

