LATOKEN (LA) Market Cap Hits $15.84 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $127,946.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00773369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.66 or 0.04633527 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.