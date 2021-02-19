Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.