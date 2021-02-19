Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $1,653,145.83 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 26,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,559. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

