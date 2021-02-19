Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post $617.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.70 million and the lowest is $611.57 million. Lazard reported sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.