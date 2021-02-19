Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $2.23. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 760,864 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

