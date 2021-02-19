Lefteris Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $11.70. 2,163,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 422,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000.

About Lefteris Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

