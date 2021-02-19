Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Up 1.6%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.78. 10,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 86,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTRU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,918,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,214,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,940,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,450,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,973,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

