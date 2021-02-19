Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.58

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.58 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 267.60 ($3.50). Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at GBX 261.10 ($3.41), with a volume of 6,674,962 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,882 shares of company stock worth $732,987.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

