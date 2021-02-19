Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

