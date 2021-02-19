Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells $428,531.32 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LEG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. 18,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

