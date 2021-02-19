Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Lennar posted sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

