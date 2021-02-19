Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $104,529.60 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lennox International stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,828. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

