Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $104,529.60 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lennox International stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,828. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
