Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $290.37 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

