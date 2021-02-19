Leonard S. Jacob Sells 15,321 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.83. 1,454,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $805.03 million, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

