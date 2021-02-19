Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 3,453,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,618,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,010,757 shares of company stock worth $454,376,717 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,099,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

