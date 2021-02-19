Level01 (LVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $7,395.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.91 or 0.04569340 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

