Levolution Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,229.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $183,229.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00748085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.33 or 0.04527460 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,136,816 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

