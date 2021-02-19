Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

