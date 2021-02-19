Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

