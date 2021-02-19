Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

