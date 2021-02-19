LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 6.9% Higher

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.20. 1,337,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 799,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

