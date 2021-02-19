LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 6.9% Higher

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.20. 1,337,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 799,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.44.
About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.