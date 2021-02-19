Lightstreams Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,081.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $554,637.28 and $3,081.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00041565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.42 or 0.04476347 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

