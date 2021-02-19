Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.20 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $268.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

