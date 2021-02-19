Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.20% of Lincoln National worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LNC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

