Linear (LINA) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $168.01 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.00752851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00045677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019981 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.04603965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

