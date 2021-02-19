Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 8,426,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,343,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

