LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0208 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $19,402.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028162 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,490,503 coins and its circulating supply is 706,912,498 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.