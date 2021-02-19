Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0252 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $86,605.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

