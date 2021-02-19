Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 82,743 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,899. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.