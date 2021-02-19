Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $6.73 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $5,785.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.06 or 0.00399238 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001216 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,606.32 or 0.99985290 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,802,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.