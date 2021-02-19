Litecoin Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $234.43 or 0.00417750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.60 billion and approximately $7.30 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,524,354 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

