Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 5,070,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,769,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.