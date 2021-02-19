LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.58 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $271.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.80 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

