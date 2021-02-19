LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

