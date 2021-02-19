LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.