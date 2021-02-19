LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 5,254,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 24,033,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.