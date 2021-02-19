Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $114,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.14. 35,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $438.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.