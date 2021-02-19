LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $45,887.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

