Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.54 or 0.03555356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00433189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.08 or 0.01294746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00495664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00441749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00317627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

