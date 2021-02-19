Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $206.77. 80,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

